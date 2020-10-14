HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Diakite's foul against Quang Hai inside the box and conceded a penalty which led to the opening goal of Nguyen Van Quyet. Photo VOH.com.vn

City faced the Hanoi FC on Saturday and after a tight game, the turning point came in the 67th minute after Diakite was adjudged to have fouled Hai inside the box and conceded a penalty which was scored by Nguyen Van Quyet.

Hanoi sealed the win with a goal from Hai in the 86th minute.

HCM City's coach Chung Hae-seong and the players expressed dissatisfaction with the referee’s decisions and Chung didn’t attend the press conference after the match.

“Quang Hai is an excellent actor. When I tackled the ball, he purposely touched me with his foot and fell down to get a penalty. Hanoi was having difficulties scoring goals so they needed a penalty," Diakite wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“It was certainly not a foul, even a few Hanoi players have admitted that wasn’t a penalty," he added.

Diakite also expressed with referee Nguyen Manh Hai, saying that Hanoi are overprotected by referees in the V.League 1.

“I was not surprised when the referee gave them the penalty, I predicted before that the ref will do something to benefit Hanoi. So when they got a penalty, I didn't even bother to explain.

“Without any bitterness, I say these things as a professional player. In the V.League 1, Hanoi are overly protected by the referee.

“The ref gave us seven yellow cards, although we didn’t commit that many fouls. Meanwhile, Hanoi only received one yellow card.

"I hope that when they have the opportunity to play outside of Vietnam, they will understand how fierce the other tournaments are.

"I respect Hanoi FC and their players, but they have to understand that if you want Vietnamese football to develop, everything must be fair.

"This may make some people unhappy, but the truth still needs to be spoken."

Speaking after the match but before Diakite's comments, Hanoi FC coach Chu Dinh Nghiem said he hadn't seen the incident in question.

"At that time I did not see it because I was reminding Minh Di and Omar to prepare to come one," he told the media. VNS

