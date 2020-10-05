Heavy punishment imposed female football team forfeiting match

Heavy penalties have been levied on a Vietnamese female football team which refused to continue playing in a match as they opposed the referee’s decision.

The Vietnamese Football Federation on Wednesday held an urgent meeting on the punishment on Phong Phu Ha Nam Football Club in the on-going national football women’s league.

At the 89th minute of their match against HCM City I Football Club on Tuesday with the score 1-1, the latter got a penalty following the team’s midfielder Tran Thi Thuy Trang was fouled inside the box. According to Referee Tran Thi Thanh, this was due to a push by Phong Phu Ha Nam’s midfielder Tran Thi Lan Anh.

Phong Phu Ha Nam's players at the match aganist HCM City I.



However, Phong Phu Ha Nam did not agree with the referee’s opinion and the squash’s coach Nguyen The Cuong strongly protested against this. All of the team’s players then left the clash despite the organiser’s effort to persuade them.



As a result, the referee had to abandon the match after a 30-minute suspension.



Phong Phu Ha Nam was fined VND50 million (USD2,173). Meanwhile, its coach Nguyen The Cuong has been banned from VFF football activities for five years and captain Tran Thi Hong Nhung has also been prohibited from participating in two national football women’s league matches.



Phong Phu Ha Nam’s abandonment meant they conceded the match 0-3 for failing to complete the game. Dtinews