Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed

An exhibition of photos and paintings opened on Thursday at the Centre for Information, Exhibition and Cinema in Hai Phong City.

A photo at the exhibition held by Hai Phong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to celebrate the 65th year of Hai Phong’s construction and development and President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday. — File Photo

The exhibition is held to celebrate the 65th year of Hai Phong’s construction and development and President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Some 200 photos are on display showing the great achievements of Hai Phong from 1955 to the present.

The photos were taken during the two national resistance campaigns against the French and Americans, recording historic moments.

The photos include the launching of the City Provisional Revolutionary People’s Committee on August 23, 1945; the last French soldier withdrawing from Hai Phong on May 13, 1955, and city dwellers welcoming Vietnamese soldiers entering the city on May 13, 1955.

At the exhibition, young visitors will have the chance to see how the older generation worked to recover, build and develop Hai Phong City.

The exhibition displays precious images of President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland, his family and his childhood.

The photos include Nha Rong Wharf where Ho Chi Minh (then Nguyen Tat Thanh) departed on a ship to go overseas to seek a way to liberate the Vietnamese people; President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945 and President Ho Chi Minh sending wishes to Hai Phong during the Lunar New Year.

The photos and documents are provided by Vietnam News Agency, Hai Phong Museum and Hai Phong Military Command.

Fourteen artists, including Le Van Luong, Bui Anh Dao and Nguyen Phuong Bac are also showing their new paintings at the exhibition to celebrate the big events in the city.

The artworks are not only rich in content, ideas and expressive styles but also diverse in materials such as lacquer, acrylic, oil on-canvas, watercolours and gouache.

Visitors see ceramic products by artisan Pham Van Tuyen. — Photo haiphong.gov.vn

The paintings vividly show the beauty of people, nature and the simple daily life of Vietnamese villages.

The exhibition also displays ceramic products made by artisan Pham Van Tuyen including a beautiful statue of President Ho Chi Minh.

The exhibition runs until May 20 at No. 1 Nguyen Duc Canh Road, Le Chan District, Hai Phong City. VNS