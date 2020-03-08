Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

13/10/2020    11:48 GMT+7

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

The festival is held to honour the traditional cultural values and love of the ao dai - an intangible cultural heritage of Vietnam. It is also part of activities to welcome the city’s 11th Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Besides popularising the national dress, the festival is also held to introduce Ho Chi Minh City’s tourist attractions and its people to domestic and international friends.

In its six holdings the festival has always received a warm response from designers, who create unique and impressive works.

 

The festival’s live shows and exhibitions are being broadcast online for the first time, with the application of personalised video technology hoped to make it become a “festival of ao dai lovers” around the world.

Regardless of the era, the ao dai will always remain a symbol of Vietnam, a beautiful element of the local culture and an intangible cultural heritage that must be preserved and promoted.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival was first held in 2014 as an outstanding cultural and tourism event. It is also a key tourism product, which was confirmed when the city studied and built its tourism development strategy to 2030./. VNA

 
 

A unique moment captured in time
A unique moment captured in time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director to work with VN theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.

A tale told all over the world
A tale told all over the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

For Hanoi book collector Le Hai Doan, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) is a special book that has helped him make friends with others around the world who feel the same way.

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi has given a new “cleaner and more beautiful coat” with improved sidewalks and stone pedestals and emerald green waters.

Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.

Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/10/2020 

A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.

Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10/10/2020 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

V.League 1 newcomers Hong Linh Ha Tinh were tipped for relegation at the start of this season, but instead hav become the surprise package of the top-flight.

Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A YouTube channel featuring local recipes by a mother in a rural area will be among representatives of Vietnam at the YouTube FanFest 2020 that will take place on October 11.

Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.

Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.

Manzi to host cineconcert
Manzi to host cineconcert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A musical concert in combination with a cinema screening will be held on Saturday night at Manzi from 9pm to 10pm.

Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A special art performance gathering hundreds of artists and performers will be held on Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10.

Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.

Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.

