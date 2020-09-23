Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival

A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.

Luong Nhu Hoc street is lit up with all kinds of festive merchandise during every full moon festival, and has become a popular destination for city-dwellers whenever the Mid-Autumn Festival rolls around.

Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street is open from morning until late at night and features nearly 100 outlets selling traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys such as paper lanterns, masks, and decorative materials to both wholesalers and retailers in the city and around the country.

This year, due to the impact of COVID-19, lantern sales have not gone too well for many traders along the street.

For many Vietnamese, the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month (October 1 this year), is the second-most important festival of the year, after the Lunar New Year (Tet).

In existence for more than 50 years, lantern street is not only where a traditional trade has been maintained but also a cultural and tourism destination in Ho Chi Minh City attracting visitors from far and wide./.VNA

