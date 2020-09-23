Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 11:53:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival

24/09/2020    08:14 GMT+7

A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.

Luong Nhu Hoc street is lit up with all kinds of festive merchandise during every full moon festival, and has become a popular destination for city-dwellers whenever the Mid-Autumn Festival rolls around.

Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street is open from morning until late at night and features nearly 100 outlets selling traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys such as paper lanterns, masks, and decorative materials to both wholesalers and retailers in the city and around the country.

This year, due to the impact of COVID-19, lantern sales have not gone too well for many traders along the street.

 

For many Vietnamese, the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month (October 1 this year), is the second-most important festival of the year, after the Lunar New Year (Tet).

In existence for more than 50 years, lantern street is not only where a traditional trade has been maintained but also a cultural and tourism destination in Ho Chi Minh City attracting visitors from far and wide./.VNA

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

 
 

Other News

.
French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Entertainment Events on September 21-27
Entertainment Events on September 21-27
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Does the Cu Chi Tunnels site have what it takes to receive world heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)?

New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to win the National Cup against city rivals Viettel in a dramatic last 15 minutes of the final on September 20.

National women’s football championship to kick off
National women’s football championship to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 