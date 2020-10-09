Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance

Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi has given a new “cleaner and more beautiful coat” with improved sidewalks and stone pedestals and emerald green waters.
The paths around Hoan Kiem Lake have been renovated to be clearer and more convenient.
|The workers completed the last stages of decorations, such as installation of green trees and flowerpots, to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi and the 17th Party Congress of the city.
The workers decorating the last features.
|Sidewalks around the lake paved with new stones.
The granite was used to pave the sidewalks was transported from the provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen. The hard and thick tiles have been arranged to ensure that the sidewalks are not slippery.
|Earlier, the repair of stone embarkment around Hoan Kiem Lake with a total length of nearly 1,500 metres was officially completed on August 20.
In addition, power, information and lighting lines were placed underground; meanwhile many other items such as automatic watering systems and seats were also embellished, creating highlights for the centre of the city.
The exhibition “Thang Long – Hanoi: historical marks” attracts the attention of a large number of local people and visitors alike.
|People and visitors leisurely walking and excited with new appearance of the area around Hoan Kiem Lake.
The autumn sunshine helps make women’s photos more beautiful.
People relaxing and chatting in the fresh air around Hoan Kiem Lake.
|Hanoi is very peaceful. The wind blowing gently, the little chilly atmosphere and the light sunshine are enough to make residents and visitors love this city more.
Thuy Nguyen/NDO
