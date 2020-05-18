Hoi An as seen through the sketches of an Australian tourist

Australian tourist Anna Barnes has painted an array of beautiful images which showcase the unique cultural characteristics, cuisine, and simple daily lives of residents in the ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam.

Anna Barnes first arrived in Vietnam back in 2012 and immediately fell in love with the ancient town of Hoi An. Since then, she has returned to the town several times in order to draw and gain a greater insight into the area’s culture, in addition to organising drawing classes for local people.

A scene which depicts a fish market in a fishing village located on the outskirts of the town.

According to Anna, drawing proves to be an interesting way in which to learn about local life and make connections with locals.

The Australian has a great passion for food, with her drawings often featuring food or street vendors. She currently holds a master's degree in design from the University of Sydney and a bachelor's degree in Southeast Asian Studies. Moreover, Anna also has over 25 years of experience working in restaurants throughout Sydney, specialising in traditional food specialties.

A tea shop in Hoi An shown in one of Anna’s sketches

Anna's favourite drawing features a local woman as she sells Banh Can, a type of local cake, in a fabric market in the ancient town’s old quarter

A painting showcases local artisans producing lanterns. According to Anna, the lanterns transform Hoi An into an even more beautiful sight at night.

Anna often sketches in little notebooks which she takes with her. Once they are filled with images, she then snaps photos of each pages and shares them on her personal social network pages and with friends

Sketches show florists selling fresh flowers in the streets early in the morning.

Anna's passion is to help people connect with each other through art, food, and culture.

Anna shows a local woman one of her paintings in the market. Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, she was forced to return to Australia on March 11. She wishes to return to Hoi An at the earliest possible opportunity, and plans to move there permanently