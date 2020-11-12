Hollywood studio to remake Vietnamese action comedy

The US’s Universal Pictures has announced it will craft a new version of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards starring American actor Chris Pratt and Chinese actor Wu Jing.

American actor Chris Pratt (right) and Chinese actor Wu Jing will co-star in the Hollywood remake of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards. (Photo: Chris Pratt Official)

The remake presents a reunion for Chris Pratt and directors Joe and Anthony Russo who previously worked together in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Pratt appeared in both movies as Star-Lord.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who worked on the US’s hit comedy “What Men Want” and HBO series “Veep”, are writing the script.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly brought in the project and will oversee on behalf of the studio.

The original 2016 film centred on two professional bodyguards going on a rescue mission to save a rich corporate heir who gets kidnapped right under their noses. It was directed by Japanese director Ken Ochiai from a screenplay by Michael Thai. It was produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainment and presented by CJ Entertainment.

The Vietnamese film was the fourth highest-grossing in 2016 and has been released in nearly 20 countries, including the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan and New Zealand./.VNA