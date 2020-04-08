Home marathoners run to support COVID-19 doctors

A virtual marathon, entitled Home Marathon, begins today to support medical staff who are fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Poster for the virtual Home Marathon which urges runners to stay at home to avoid COVID-19 while supporting doctors.

The event, launched by the organisers of the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, will be from April 8-22.

It aims for three targets: urging people to #StayAtHome, encouraging sports, and supporting doctors and nurses at 20 hospitals nationwide who are on the front line in the COVID-19 battle.

At the event, runners have to open their account on the Strava app and select a suitable distance, which includes 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km. They can run at home or areas surrounding their apartments.

Each participant donates VND500,000 to the event and can run as many times as they wish before the deadline. All of the collected cash will be sent to the above medical centres.

Marathoners with the best results will receive awards from the organisers. Participants will also receive a free run voucher to compete at the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 which is scheduled for October 18 in the capital. VNS