Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

The Hope Choir will have a concert to celebrate Hanoi's 1,010th anniversary on Sunday, October 11. — Photo sggpnews.org.vn

The concert, featuring a selection of songs in celebration of the city as well as favourites from around the world, will take place on Sunday, October 11, from 3pm till 4.30pm/5pm, at 21B Lac Trung Street, Hai Ba Trung Street.

Co-organised by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage, the concert expects to welcome as many people as possible to support them.

Founded 15 years ago by pianist Ton That Triem and his opera singer wife Xuan Thanh, the choir performs songs in the original language, from Russian, Spanish, to Portuguese, English, French and Japanese. Triem teaches them the meaning of each word, they transcribe the lyrics into braille and they learn the song from braille.

There is no entry fee but the organisers hope anyone attending would make a contribution to the FVH donation envelope for them – however big or small you would like as the choir relies on and needs community donations.

If you would like to come, and for more info and location please RSVP to Stella at stella@fvheritage.org. VNS

