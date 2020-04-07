House of Art launches COVID-19 drawing contest for kids

A 14-day drawing contest for children is being held by House of Art to express gratitude to health workers, soldiers and policemen fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

A painting by 14 year-old Do Hoai Thu



The contest entitled Những Người Ở Tuyến Đầu (People on the Frontline) was launched on April 1 for children in Hanoi aged from 6 to 15.



"When I read articles about COVID-19, I saw the hard work of health workers," said artist Nguyen Thu Huyen, founder of House of Art.

"It reminded me of my old days in the hospital for a long time. I was saved by the doctors. So I hope the contest will be meaningful to encourage and support the health workers who are working hard day and night with their enthusiastic hearts.

A painting by 7 year-old Nguyen Ngoc Bao Han from Sai Dong Primary School. A painting by 9 year-old Nguyen Hoai Anh.

"This is a way to help children to get to know and raise their awareness about COVID-19."



The contest has received many drawings after just a few days of launching.

The strokes are innocent sometimes scrawled but clearly show the message and affection the children want to convey, Huyen said.



As well as drawings, the contest organisers want to encourage children to make artworks using various materials and in various media formats.

A painting by 6 year-old Doan Thao Nhi A painting by 9 year-old Tam An from International Wellspring School. Photos courtesy of House of Art.

The prizes will be cash and a free drawing course at House of Art. The best drawings will be shown at an exhibition at Exhibition House, 93 Dinh Tien Hoang in August.



Drawings can be sent via email at tranhghepvai@gmail.com or contact telephone number 0982562769 for more details.



Artist Huyen graduated from the Hanoi Industrial Fine Arts University. She currently works as a lecturer in fashion design at a university in Hanoi. She had her first solo exhibition in 2018 in Hanoi. VNS

