HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

The tournament is scheduled to start in Vinh, Nghe An province, the hometown of the late Vietnamese President.

The duration of the HTV Cycling Tournament will see cyclists compete over 18 stages, covering a distance of more than 2,000km nationwide in the process.

Following a tour of Nghe An province, competitors will make their way through the central region, followed by the Central Highland region, before finishing the event in Ho Chi Minh City on June 7.

Organised by the HTV, the tournament is Vietnam’s biggest cycling event and has been running for 31 years, serving to lure the country’s best cyclists to participate in the occasion each year. VOV