Hue Festival rescheduled in August

The 11th biennial cultural event Huế Festival will be held on August 28 to September 2 at Ngo Mon Square in Hue City, five months after its original schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11th biennial cultural event Hue Festival will mark the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the festival.

The festival will feature an áo dài (traditional dress) display, a food show and artistic performances focusing on royal culture, and music and songs of composer Trinh Cong Son.

The event will be an opportunity for international visitors to see how the heritage town has come a long way from the country's ancient capital to a rising tourism star in the central region.

Visitors will also have the chance to enjoy an historical insights into Viet Nam’s feudal era in Hue, a city recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003.

The Hue Festival is a biennial celebration that has been taking place since 2000, and is one of the biggest cultural events in the country. — VNS