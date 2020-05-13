Hue moves historical museum to new spot

The removal of 33,000 items and objects at the Hue Historical Museum has begun recently, in preparation for the site's new location on Dien Bien Phu Street.

Planes on display at the Hue Historical Museum. The museum with 33,000 items and objects was moved to a new location. Photo courtesy of Hue Newspaper

The province said in a statement last Wednesday that the museum had been temporarily located on August 23 Street in the inner zone of the former Imperial City at the Hue Monument Complex for 44 years.

The province decided to move it to a new place at 268 Dien Bien Phu Street to improve the displays and better serve tourists.

A fund of VND14 billion (US$600,000) has been allocated for upgrading the museum.

Some heavy exhibits including six destroyed tanks, six pieces of artillery and four planes – all used during the American War – will be moved to the new location.

According to the province, many exhibits including cannons left from King Minh Mạng (1825) have been degraded due to poor protection after being displayed outdoors.

The museum was established in 1976.

A photo of Bao Vinh old township taken from the Huong River. The central Thua Thien-Hue Province will restore the old houses in the area. Photo courtesy Hue Newspaper

In related to preservation, the province plans to repaint 54 old houses in the Bao Vinh ancient township in Huong Tra Town.

It said VND10 billion ($435,000) will be used to cover costs for redecorating the old houses.

A group of volunteers raised the idea of repainting the old houses in 2016, and the project was started on seven houses along the street.

Bao Vinh street, situated on the Huong River bank, has lured young visitors with its ancient architecture. Some directors had come to the site to film the tranquil scenery and lifestyle of the community 3km from Hue City.

The restoration work will include preserve the old wharf, infrastructure and old houses for tourism. VNS