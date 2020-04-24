Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

a hit that displays the nation’s gratitude to people working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The video was shot over the course of a month and was filmed in five locations both at home and abroad, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, Thailand, and the Truong Sa archipelago, also known as the Spratly islands.

The music video’s director Mai Thanh Tung discussed the inspiration to film comes from the song "Tự hào Việt Nam" composed by Xuan Tri, and has subsequently received support from the Ministry of Health.

Director Mai Thanh Tung says it was no challenge to gather 200 artists, doctors, and soldiers for the purpose of shooting the music video.

By seeing such a large number of participants, the music video represents one of the largest filmed in recent times locally. Indeed, director Thanh Tung notes that there were no difficulties gathering such a crowd, adding that he wants to send a message of community solidarity whilst giving encouragement to all people to combat the pandemic.

Vietnam Television (VTV) emcee Hoai Anh excites viewers as she makes a cameo in the video.

Famous names such as VTV emcee Hoai Anh, singers Trong Tan and Dan Truong, national team goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, and Thuy Van, the runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, all make appearances throughout the video.

Singer Dan Truong appears in the music video.

Most notably, the footage also sees the participation of doctors from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, along with soldiers stationed on the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, with the images displayed sending a strong message of community solidarity in the struggle to prevail against the COVID-19. VOV

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.