Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries.

Let’s take a look at some of the outstanding outfits submitted so far.

Launched over a month ago, the contest has so far received a range of unique Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, designs being submitted. Pictured is an outfit created by designer Cao Van Tuong inspired by the global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An artwork created by designer Ly Thai sends a message of striving for prosperity through hard work.

An entry submitted by Nguyen Thai Cuong draws inspiration from going fishing in the nation’s southwestern region.

A design by Vo Thanh Can utilises feathers from birds as the main material.

An entry by Nguyen Duy Gun

Designer Vu Quoc Viet creates an outfit inspired by the legend of Hoan Kiem, also known as Restored Sword Lake.

Some of the features of the former imperial city of Hue are on display on this Ao Dai.

Designer Nguyen Phuc Hau leaves a great impression on viewers with this Lunar New Year Festival inspired outfit.

An outfit designed by Cao Van Tuong draws inspiration from Hat Boi, a classical drama, a genre of traditional theatre that is common in the south-central region.

An entry themed “I Am Vân” by designer Nguyen Van Dien takes inspiration from street paintings found around Ho Chi Minh City, with the aim of introducing the vibrant city to the world.

VOV

