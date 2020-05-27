“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched

A photo contest themed “Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” is open to all entries until July 10 and is set to play a part in efforts to encourage all citizens to join the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The contest has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and the Institute for Research on Development Communication with the aim of capturing some of the impressive scenes that occur every day across the country, especially among medical workers and soldiers who are on the frontline in the fight against the virus.

The contest is expected to promote some of the marvelous achievements the country has made in its COVID-19 fight to the world, in addition to informing members of the community about vital precautionary measures. Furthermore, the detailed and thorough response undertaken by the country to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 will also be on show.

The contest is set to be open to Vietnamese citizens both at home and abroad, along with foreigners living in Vietnam.

All entries should be digital images with a resolution of 1,000 pixels or more, attached with information regarding the author, content, time, and location, and must have been taken between January 23 and July 10.

All contestants can send their photos to the fan page of the contest or to the email address cicp@red.org.vn. Alternatively, contestants can share their artwork to their individual Facebook pages with the hashtag #letswincovidwithVN #antuongvn.

First, second and third prize winners will receive VND5 million, VND3 million and VND1 million, respectively.

The prizes are to be announced on the contest’s official website cipc.red.org.vn on July 20. VOV