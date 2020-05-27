Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 13:30:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched

 
 
28/05/2020    12:10 GMT+7

A photo contest themed “Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” is open to all entries until July 10 and is set to play a part in efforts to encourage all citizens to join the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The contest has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and the Institute for Research on Development Communication with the aim of capturing some of the  impressive scenes that occur every day across the country, especially among medical workers and soldiers who are on the frontline in the fight against the virus.

The contest is expected to promote some of the marvelous achievements the country has made in its COVID-19 fight to the world, in addition to informing members of the community about vital precautionary measures. Furthermore, the detailed and thorough response undertaken by the country to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 will also be on show.

The contest is set to be open to Vietnamese citizens both at home and abroad, along with foreigners living in Vietnam.

 

All entries should be digital images with a resolution of 1,000 pixels or more, attached with information regarding the author, content, time, and location, and must have been taken between January 23 and July 10.

All contestants can send their photos to the fan page of the contest or to the email address cicp@red.org.vn. Alternatively, contestants can share their artwork to their individual Facebook pages with the hashtag #letswincovidwithVN #antuongvn.

First, second and third prize winners will receive VND5 million, VND3 million and VND1 million, respectively.

The prizes are to be announced on the contest’s official website cipc.red.org.vn on July 20. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Beach Sepak Takraw Championship will take place on June 10 at Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum
Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A plan to construct a museum specialised in the agriculture of the Mekong Delta has been approved by the People’s Committee of the southern province of Vinh Long.

Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Bach Tuong recently released his first book entitled Hội An – Loanh Quanh Chuyện Phố (Stories of Hoi An Town) in Vietnamese.

National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1
National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Beautiful images of fishermen casting nests were taken in the central province of Phu Yen by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.

Local artists gear up for online performance in “Revival” concert
Local artists gear up for online performance in “Revival” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Over Vietnamese 30 artists are set to take part in an online concert running with the theme of “Revival” on May 30, with the event being held with the aim of raising funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball award for player of the year on May 26.

Museum of Ethnology to host Southeast Asian games for children
Museum of Ethnology to host Southeast Asian games for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi is set to present an event to showcase games that originate from across Southeast Asia to children throughout May 30 and May 31.

Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
Exhibition on southern lacquer opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

A new exhibition on southern lacquer has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
TV host Jimmy Fallon 'very sorry' for 2000 blackface skit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

The NBC's Tonight Show host called his depiction of comedian Chris Rock "unquestionably offensive".

Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
Hung Dung beats Quang Hai to win Golden Ball award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC pipped his teammate Nguyen Quang Hai to win the Golden Ball award for player of the year on Tuesday.

Music video inspired by history a smash hit
Music video inspired by history a smash hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

The music video We Can’t Be Together Eternally by singer Hoa Minzy has wowed viewers thanks to its accurate depiction of the wedding ceremony of Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong, the last royal family of Vietnam.

Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/05/2020 

Thanh Hoa defeated Pho Hien 2-1 away from home in the preliminary round of the National Cup on Monday at the PVF Centre in Hung Yen Province.

Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
Asian media left greatly impressed by return of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

A number of Asian media agencies have noted their great appreciation upon seeing the successful return of Vietnamese football following a long break caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
Free library for bookworms in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Many bookworms in Hanoi are now happy that their intimate venue, a free library on Chua Lang street, reopened as COVID-19 situation in Vietnam has been eased.

Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
Hoang Thuy listed among top 100 beauties in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Hoang Thuy has been named as the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the 100 most beautiful women in the world, being ranked in 96th place, according to an online poll conducted by the Philippines’ Starmometer website.

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019: Waiting for the best players to be honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

The most outstanding individuals of Vietnam’s 2019 football season will be honoured tonight (May 26) at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala, scheduled to be held at Rex Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City,

Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
Vietnamese football sets ambitious goals in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/05/2020 

Advancing to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and successfully defending the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Cup are the two major goals of the Vietnamese football in 2020.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 