Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam

With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.

Information regarding the expansion of the tournament was recently announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Women’s Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in India between October 28 and November 13 in 2022.

During the competition, the 12 qualified will be divided into three groups. Following the conclusion of the tournament, play-off matches will be held in order to select who will go on to represent Asia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This development represents positive news for the Vietnamese women’s national team as they now have a greater chance of qualifying and competing against strong regional teams such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia.

In the squad’s history, the Vietnamese women’s football team have never made it through the qualifying round of the Women’s Asian Cup, although they have competed in it eight times previously. As a result, any future participation will represent Vietnam’s first time competing in the finals of the continent’s most prestigious football event for women. VOV