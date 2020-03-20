Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Increase in places at Women’s Asian Cup an opportunity for Vietnam

 
 
22/03/2020    07:48 GMT+7

With the number of teams competing in the Women’s Asian Cup finals set to increase from 8 to 12, the Vietnamese women’s football team will enjoy a greater chance of qualifying for future tournaments.

increase in places at women’s asian cup an opportunity for vietnam hinh 0

The Vietnamese women's football team

Information regarding the expansion of the tournament was recently announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Women’s Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in India between October 28 and November 13 in 2022.

 

During the competition, the 12 qualified will be divided into three groups. Following the conclusion of the tournament, play-off matches will be held in order to select who will go on to represent Asia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This development represents positive news for the Vietnamese women’s national team as they now have a greater chance of qualifying and competing against strong regional teams such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia.

In the squad’s history, the Vietnamese women’s football team have never made it through the qualifying round of the Women’s Asian Cup, although they have competed in it eight times previously. As a result, any future participation will represent Vietnam’s first time competing in the finals of the continent’s most prestigious football event for women. VOV

 
 

