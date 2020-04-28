Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary

Vietnamese and Indian experts on April 28 began restoration of a complex of towers considered the core area of the world cultural heritage site the My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam.

Towers at My Son Sanctuary

The Towers A complex covers an area of nearly 3,000 square metres and is surrounded by a brick wall more than one-metre thick.



The experts will carefully restore Towers A1, A8, A10, A11, A12, and A13 based on a principle of preserving ancient values as much as possible.



They expect to discover more artifacts and architectural structures underneath and inside the towers.



Vietnamese and Indian experts completed the upgrade of Towers K and H at My Son Sanctuary in April 2019 after three years of renovations.



While excavating the towers, they discovered a tunnel and valuable artifacts such as stone statues in the human form and lion heads as well as other architectural objects dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries.



The upgrades of Towers K, H, and A are being carried out over five years from 2016 to 2021, costing over VND60 billion (US$2.55 million), including over VND50 billion from the Indian Government.



Once the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom, My Son Sanctuary is located within a hilly landscape in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, about 70 km southwest of central Da Nang city and 40 km from Hoi An ancient town.



It is comprised of eight groups of 71 monuments built throughout the 7th to 13th centuries. VNA