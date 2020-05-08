Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio

 
 
08/05/2020    17:27 GMT+7

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV Đã Từng Là (We Were) after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG). The MV's lyrics are written by Vu. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The MV, Đã Từng Là (We Were), is about a love story, with lyrics written by Vu mixed by Trung Hoang and A.N. Productions.

Vu, known as the Prince of Indie in Vietnam, worked with his staff, and mixers and publishers from Warner Music Singapore, to perfect the MV. The work has attracted more than 700,000 views on YouTube since its release on May 1.

Vu began his underground career in 2016 after releasing his pop and acoustic songs on YouTube and Soundcloud.

“I decided to get involved in independent music because it is different from commercial trends. I love recording and publishing music myself. It’s very hard but entertaining,” said the 25-year-old.     

Vu has had three live shows in Hanoi and HCM City.

His latest concert, Hành Tinh Song Song (Parallel Universe), attracted more than 3,000 people in Hanoi in 2018.

 

He performed eight songs, some for the first time, with support from two bands, Skylines Beyond Our Reach and Empty Spaces. Young singers Mac Mai Suong and Vu Dinh Trong Thang were also featured.

Vu has been nominated for national music awards by prestigious music studios and online music channels such as WeChoice Awards.

However, he said he thinks of himself as "an amateur”.

Last month, Vu and Chillies, a band of indie artists in Hanoi, signed a contract to work with Warner Music Vietnam owned by WMG, one of the world’s three leading recording studios, located in New York. 

“I hope Vu will reach higher heights in his career,” said fan Tran Trung Tin.  VNS

