Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 23:08:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Injury crisis hobbles Hanoi FC

08/07/2020    22:05 GMT+7

After an all-conquering, triple-winning 2019 season, Hanoi FC’s title defence is in tatters.

Injury crisis hobbles Hanoi FC
STRUGGLING: Hanoi FC's Tran Van Kien on the ball against Viettel in the V.League 1 on Sunday. Photo courtesy of VPF

The V.League 1 champions have taken eight points from a possible 18 since the restart of local football after the coronavirus-induced suspension of play and worse still, in June they lost twice in a row at home at Hang Day Stadium, after having not lost at home in the league since 2017.

The capital side find themselves in eighth position in the table on 11 points, making them just as close to bottom side Nam Dinh as they are to league leaders Sai Gon FC.

After being tipped by many (including this newspaper) to repeat their title success, what exactly has gone wrong for Hanoi?

Injury crisis

Injuries are a problem every team has to deal with, but it’s fair to say Hanoi have been particularly snake-bitten this season.

Vietnamese national team stars Tran Dinh Trong, Do Duy Manh and Nguyen Quang Hai are all sidelined with varyingly severe injuries, while the team’s top striker Pape Omar Faye is also crocked.

The injury crisis has forced coach Chu Dinh Nghiem to call up several members of the club's underage squads, with the defence particularly inexperienced.

After the 1-1 draw with capital rivals Viettel on Sunday, Nghiem lamented that he was down to only 13 fully-fit players, with three of them goalkeepers.

"We registered 28 V.League players but now there are not enough people to register for substitutes.

“We have only 13 perfectly healthy players (including three goalkeepers), but in the other cases, many players have some degree of injury.

“In that situation, one point against a strong opponent like Viettel is acceptable,” he said according to vov.vn.

 

Longtime Hanoi FC fan and the man the BBC called a Vietnamese football expert Bill George agrees with Nghiem’s assessment.

“It’s meaning quite a lot of the younger players in the squad are getting a chance to play which is great, but three of the back four are not regular starters,” he told Việt Nam News.

George also noted that Hanoi have struggled to adapt their tactics to playing without creative forces like Quang Hai and Faye and have persisted with a short passing game, without the players to run it effectively.

“Against Sai Gon they were lacking creativity and there’s no ‘Plan B’, they just keep trying to play the same pass it around and there was nothing else, all Sai Gon had to do was sit a bit deeper.”

Beatable

Losing the aura of invincibility at Hang Day Stadium has also been a factor, according to George.

“With such an incredible home record and now it’s finally fallen, I think it gives other teams a bit of a boost every time they have Hanoi knowing that they are beatable,” he said.

It’s tough at the top and Nghiem’s side are taking every team’s best shot this season and with that comes added hurdles, as they found out when they were faced with a raucous and significantly over capacity crowd in the 1-1 draw away to Ha Tinh last month.

Whether getting the likes of Quang Hai and Faye back in the lineup is enough to catapult Hanoi back to the top of the table remains to be seen, but what is clear is that the pressure is on Nghiem and his charges to fulfill some high expectations. VNS

Peter Cowan

Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020

Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020

A total of eight football clubs have made it into the quarter-finals of the National Cup 2020, including V.League 1 champion’s Hanoi FC, 

Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell

Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell

Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau's salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's president Do Vinh Quang.  

 
 

Other News

.
Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival
Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the provincial authority of Dak Nong to prepare for the Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.

Son Tung M-TP's new video a smash hit
Son Tung M-TP's new video a smash hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A new music video by Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP, Có Chắc Yêu Là Đây (Is It Truly Love), has shot to the top of the trending YouTube Vietnam charts.

Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children
Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

A large number of the nation’s famous beauty queens are set to be reunited as they take part in a fashion show for children by famous designer Phuong Ho, with the event being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.

A proud history of needle and thread
A proud history of needle and thread
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November
Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi is in the midst of thoroughly evaluating and negotiating with relevant organisations in an effort to host the debut Vietnam Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in late November of this year.

Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies
Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pullin, Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics, was found unconscious while spearfishing.

Will the real Christopher Wong please stand up
Will the real Christopher Wong please stand up
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Christopher Wong, a secretive film composer from Los Angeles well-known in Vietnam for his music in blockbuster movies like Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Dreamy Eyes and Passport to Love, had to speak out

Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi
Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Following the success of the Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition in 2013, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is set to organise the second edition of its kind from July 11 to August 10 in Hanoi.

School sports tournaments in HCM City, 3x3 hoops in Hanoi
School sports tournaments in HCM City, 3x3 hoops in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

The 2020 HCM City School Festival Basketball Tournament for Milo Cup, which opened at Phu Tho Stadium in District 11 on Sunday (July 5), has attracted 136 teams from 300 schools.

Choreographer brings Vietnamese characters to ballet stage
Choreographer brings Vietnamese characters to ballet stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Choreographer Tuyet Minh has produced several contemporary dance performances and world-known classic ballets. However, she has a dream of bringing Vietnamese characters to the ballet stage.

Skilled hands make fabric come alive
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
FEATUREicon  07/07/2020 

Ho Van Tai of Tan Phu Trung Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is considered the last artisan producing embossed fabric pictures in Vietnam’s southern region, after 68 years in the craft.

Film about Saigon lifestyle hits cinemas in October
Film about Saigon lifestyle hits cinemas in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Young film director Le Minh Hoang’s first film, Sài Gòn Trong Cơn Mưa (Sài Gòn in Rain), will be released in early October.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Melania Trump's former aide to publish book
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff: Melania Trump's former aide to publish book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has claimed she was "thrown under the bus" by the White House.

Parkour: a global sport deeply rooted in Vietnam
Parkour: a global sport deeply rooted in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Parkour is growing strong among thrill-seekers all over the world, but not everybody knows its roots can be traced back to Vietnam.

Music video lures tourists to Quang Binh Province
Music video lures tourists to Quang Binh Province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

Singer Tran Nguyen Thang has released a new music video Quảng Bình Ơi (Dear Quang Binh) reflecting beautiful destinations in the central province.

Artist reviews his 30-year career through exhibition
Artist reviews his 30-year career through exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

Graphic art created during the 30-year career of artist Tran Van Quan is on display at his solo exhibition in HCM City.

Hoa people’s Nguyen Tieu Festival recognised as national intangible heritage
Hoa people’s Nguyen Tieu Festival recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

The customs of the Hoa ethnic group in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 in celebrating the annual Nguyen Tieu festival (spring lantern festival) have been recognised as a national intangible heritage.

Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell
Hanoi FC offer to help pay for Van Hau to continue loan spell
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau's salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's president Do Vinh Quang.

National football team fourth in terms of value among Southeast Asian rivals
National football team fourth in terms of value among Southeast Asian rivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/07/2020 

The market value of the entire Vietnamese men’s national football team has increased to EUR4.23 million, ranking the team fourth throughout the Southeast Asian region, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province
200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/07/2020 

Ammonite fossils dating back 150-200 million years ago have been recently discovered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 