Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh

The sixth International Yoga Day, themed “Yoga from home”, drew nearly 3,000 yogis at home and abroad in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21.

At the event

Earlier, a series of activities were held, including yoga practice at Quang Hong beach in Cam Pha city, yoga performances with traditional long dresses and conical hats at Tuan Mai beach, the programme “Vietnam Yoga – Connecting Vietnamese spirit” at Yen Tu historical and tourist site, Uong Bi city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thang said activities celebrating International Yoga Day 2020 are in response to the campaign “All the people practice physical training following great Uncle Ho”, contributing to strengthening diplomatic ties and popularising cultures of Vietnam and India. It is also meant to stimulate tourism, especially in Quang Ninh.

According to him, all activities during International Yoga Day will be live broadcast on channels of the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to bring the event to thousands of yogis.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma, for his part, said the event will help raise mutual understanding of culture between the two countries.

The sixth International Yoga Day will take place in Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen and Thanh Hoa from June 21-28.

The United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2015./.VNA

Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 69/131 declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.