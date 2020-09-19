Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989

19/09/2020    12:41 GMT+7

Elmar Reich, a Swiss tourist, captured a number of fascinating images of traffic in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) during his visit to the southern city in 1989.

A man riding a ‘xich lo’, a type of local rickshaw, in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of Saigon.

Motorbikes drive through Cay Lieu roundabout located near the southern city’s People Committee.
A number of vintage cars park next to Mong Bridge.

A truck containing food drives down Ly Chinh Thang Street in District 3.
A bird’s-eye view of traffic at the Le Loi-Pasteur crossroads.

An interesting view from above of people travelling by bicycle.
Taxis wait in a long line on Le Loi Street.

Street vendors gather to sell their goods on Phan Boi Chau Street.
A woman grills meat besides a motorbike.

Various types of vehicles travel on Hai Ba Trung Street.
An old truck moves across Khanh Hoi Bridge.

The scene on Nguyen Du Street.
 
Various kinds of motorbikes park on Dong Khoi Street.

Cars park on Dong Khoi Street.
A tuk tuk (three wheeler Lambretta) travelling on the Nguyen Du-Hai Ba Trung intersection.

Two men ride a bicycle on Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street.

A view of the traffic at the Le Duan-Pham Ngoc Thach intersection.


VOV/Photos:Elmar Reich

