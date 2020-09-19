Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989

Elmar Reich, a Swiss tourist, captured a number of fascinating images of traffic in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) during his visit to the southern city in 1989.
A man riding a ‘xich lo’, a type of local rickshaw, in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of Saigon.
A number of vintage cars park next to Mong Bridge.
A bird’s-eye view of traffic at the Le Loi-Pasteur crossroads.
Taxis wait in a long line on Le Loi Street.
A woman grills meat besides a motorbike.
An old truck moves across Khanh Hoi Bridge.
Various kinds of motorbikes park on Dong Khoi Street.
A tuk tuk (three wheeler Lambretta) travelling on the Nguyen Du-Hai Ba Trung intersection.
VOV/Photos:Elmar Reich
