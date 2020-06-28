International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa

The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.

Yoga practitioners join a perfomance in Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

The event aimed to encourage people from all walks of life to practice yoga in order to improve their health, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Binh said activities celebrating International Day of Yoga 2020 are in response to the campaign “All the people practice physical training following Uncle Ho’s example”, helping to strengthen diplomatic ties and friendship between Vietnam and India.

It is also meant to stimulate tourism in Ninh Thuan, especially in the post-pandemic period, he added.

The number of yoga practitioners in Ninh Thuan has been on the rise, as the provincial yoga federation was established in June 2018. The province is now home to 20 yoga clubs with thousands of members.

The same day, close to 2,000 yoga practitioners of 49 clubs across the country attended a similar event held in the north central province of Thanh Hoa.

A series of activities were organised, including yoga performances by Vietnamese and Indian practitioners.

The sixth International Day of Yoga was held in Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen and Thanh Hoa from June 21-28.

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga./.