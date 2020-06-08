International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June

The 6th International Day of Yoga in Vietnam will be held on June 21 with new measures for social distancing.





The 2nd International Day of Yoga in 2016

On 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 27, 2014, that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition.



"It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he said.



The Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), which is responsible for developing education, research and propagation of indigenous alternative medicine systems in India, co-operates with Indian embassies in the world to hold various activities on the International Day of Yoga. The event has been held several times in Hanoi and HCM City in the past.



Dr G.B. Harishafrom Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre said this year, the International Day of Yoga in Vietnam would be small-scaled and held at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam. The representatives of the Vietnamese government, yoga practitioners, and Indian community in Vietnam will be invited to the event. It will be live broadcasted on the embassy's social media pages. Dtinews