International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

A mass yoga performance

This will be a significant opportunity for Quang Ninh to promote its image and attract tourists, including those from India, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Xuan Ky told Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma in Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on June 11.

The ambassador said Quang Ninh is an ideal destination for international cultural events and October 30 Square is suitable for the International Day of Yoga as it has the most beautiful coastal road in Vietnam, along with a museum, a library, and other facilities.

The Indian Embassy will closely coordinate with Quang Ninh and local agencies in organising the event, he said./.VNA