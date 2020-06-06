Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 09:17:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

International media highlight Vietnam football league with packed crowds

 
 
07/06/2020    09:15 GMT+7

Reuters news agency has run an article featuring stadiums in Vietnam with thousands of fans on June 5, as the country resumed top-flight football matches without social distancing measures or curbs on crowd sizes.

International media highlight Vietnam football league with packed crowds hinh anh 1

At the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh province (Photo: VNA)

Matches in Vietnam’s professional league were suspended in March but with success in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country is eagerly pursuing a return to normalcy to get its economy back on track, according to the article.

Hand sanitiser was available at the stadium in Nam Dinh province as stewards performed temperature checks on fans, who were asked to wear masks as they entered, it said.

Vietnam’s national team captain Que Ngoc Hai of Viettel said it was wonderful to see a full stadium.

 

“I’m not saying this to compare us with other countries, but Vietnamese football has returned after the COVID outbreak, it showed how well us Vietnamese have fought the virus,” he told Reuters./.VNA

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed

List of most valuable Vietnamese footballers revealed

Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Van Quyet, and Nguyen Tien Linh have been named as the Vietnamese footballers with the highest estimated transfer value, according to sports website Transfermarket.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

 
 

Other News

.
International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Off-road motorbike racers in Hanoi have had the first course for training and practising in Long Bien District.

Story about little organ donor featured in film
Story about little organ donor featured in film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A short film about seven-year-old Nguyen Hai An from Hanoi who donated her corneas after passing away and inspired thousands of organs donors nationwide has recently been released.

Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

People’s Artisan Mong Thi Sam from Lang Son Province has devoted more than 63 years to preserving the ancient tunes of ‘Then’ folk singing, a cultural and spiritual heritage of Tay and Nung ethnic groups.

E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The National Book Festival is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is running till June 10 at the website book365.vn after beginning on April 19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 