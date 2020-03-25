IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

The nation's largest triathlon event was scheduled for May 10 in the central city of Da Nang. A new date for the event has not yet been announced.

When it is eventually held, the competition will offer a total prize money of 15,000 USD.

This year Vietnam’s Ironman will deliver a total of 15,000 USD for the best athletes and 56 qualifying places for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, in November.

Last year, more than 2,200 athletes took part in this event. Two-time world champion Patrick Lange of Germany took the top place with a time of 3hr 49.09min./.VNA