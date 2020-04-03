Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches

Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

This image features a doctor with a written message urging residents of Hanoi to remain at home as a means of fighting the COVID-19.

A drawing of Truc Bach street during its 14-day isolation period

Family members come together to participate in some physical exercise as they follow the workout being shown on their television.

Authorities remain on duty as they look to protect the community amid the spread of the COVID-19.

Local people offer gifts to medical workers to show their appreciation for their incredible efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily lives of Hanoians is portrayed through a collection of paintings created by members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group.

The viral hit song Ghen Co Vy is also featured.

A depiction of Hoan Kiem lake, one of the key tourists attractions of Hanoi, during the period of self-isolation

VOV/Urban Sketchers Hanoi