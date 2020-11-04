Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 12:35:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture

05/11/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.

Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
Liling World Ceramic Art City in Hunan, China – a project by Marco Casamonti. Photo archea.it

Part of Italian Design Day 2020 with the theme 'Drawing the future. Development, Innovation, Sustainability, Beauty', Casamonti, who will be connected from his Studio Archea in Florence, Italy, the video conference will take place in Hanoi, Tuy Hoa City and HCM City.

Presentations by representatives of architecture faculties of the Mien Trung University of Civil Engineering in Tuy Hoa, the National University of Civil Engineering in Hanoi, the Hoa Sen University, and RMIT (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Vietnam) in HCM City, will be presented during the seminar.

In addition, the event will include talks by designers, architects, landscape and urban developers in Vietnam, who will discuss design-based solutions for sustainable development in contemporary architecture.

Other universities in Vietnam and Italy, including the Hue, Da Nang, the HCM City University of Architecture, Van Lang University, and Genoa and Florence universities, will also be connected with the seminar.

The Ambassador of Italy in Vietnam, Antonio Alessandro, and the Consul General of Italy in HCM City, Dante Brandi, will take part in the event, which will be in streamed on YouTube (in English and Vietnamese).

Earlier, in October, a travelling exhibition featuring sketches and drawings by Vico Magistretti – one of the founders of contemporary Italian design, was opened at the Mien Trung University of Civil Engineering in Tuy Hoa.

Aiming to offer visitors a glimpse into the fascinating world of Magistretti and his design philosophy, the exhibition will be held at other universities, the National University of Civil Engineering in Hanoi, the Van Lang and Hoa Sen universities in HCM City throughout November.

 
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
The Ambassador of Italy in Vietnam, Antonio Alessandro (centre), and architect Marco Casamonti (on the above screen) seen at a press conference about the Italian Design Day in Hanoi on Monday. VNS Photo Thuy Hang

Launched by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Fondazione Compassod’Oro and the Triennale di Milano since 2017, the annual celebration of Italian Design has been welcomed in many countries around the world.

Hosted by 100 Italian ambassadors in 100 cities, the programme includes exhibitions, talks and other events creating a platform for art lovers, designers, architects, as well as landscape and urban developers to explore the idea of sustainable development and preservation of beauty on a global scale.

“Although this year’s theme ‘Drawing the future. Development, Innovation, Sustainability, Beauty' was decided by the organising committee at the beginning of 2020, but I think it hits a core issue of the current debate for the post-COVID-19 world. We know that we have the necessity and the opportunity to re-imagine our world, and there is no better starting point than the minds of architects, designers and urban planners,” Italian Ambassador Alessandro said at a press conference in Hanoi on Monday.

“This is especially true in Vietnam, that is experiencing an exponential growth. The real estate sector is a great part of this economic success. Such a fast development must be carefully planned in order to be sustainable and not to harm the beauty of the country. And is even more true in Hanoi, that recently became part of the UNESCO network of creative cities, under the design criteria,” he added. VNS

Italy supports VN in heritage preservation

Italy supports VN in heritage preservation

Leading international educators, researchers and practitioners will gather at the Heritage Preservation and Economic Development conference in HCM City on September 10 to share experiences, techniques and technologies

Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development

Deal signed to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development

The United Nations (UN) and SOVICO Group will partner to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday by the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam,

 
 

Other News

.
Artist inspired by folk culture
Artist inspired by folk culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Artist Bui Thanh Tam has been inspired by folk material to create his works and encourage his colleagues to preserve and draw attention to traditional art. 

6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Argentine Republic in Vietnam, in collaboration with Chef Emilio Fusé, will be hosting the “6th edition of the Argentine Week from November 12 to 15 in Los Fuegos Restaurant in Hanoi.

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
YOUR VIETNAMicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.

Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The exhibition is a part of the project “From tradition to tradition” which encourages young artists to preserve the folk art and values of cultural heritages.

Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

Hanoi-born painter Bui Duc, famed for his lacquer paintings, surprised his fans when he presented his latest artworks at an exhibition that opened in the capital on Friday night.

Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

A number of stunning images captured throughout the country have won awards in different categories at the Siena International Photo Awards. Let’s take a closer look at some of these amazing photos:

Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A large number of models have taken to the catwalk at Junior Fashion Week (VJFW 2020) to showcase the latest collections by local designers, with the event transpiring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Book on cai luong guru reprinted
Book on cai luong guru reprinted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A book about the late Meritorious Artist Nguyen Ngoc Bach, a guru of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released in HCM City.

Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.

Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition will take place in Hanoi from November 6-25.

Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Three Vietnamese popular designers opened the Vietnam Runway Fashion Week which took place at White Palace Convention Center in HCMC from October 29-31.

Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

Dao Nhu Khanh, a Vietnamese contestant, has been honourd as the best performer of “To khuc Kieu” (Suite Kieu) and selected as a compulsory part of the eight International Guitar Competition and Festival in Berlin.

HCM City launches new art project on folk music
HCM City launches new art project on folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

A long-term art project offering folk music albums and performances has been launched as part of HCM City’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese traditional arts and culture to young people.

Cham traditions live on at annual festival
Cham traditions live on at annual festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

Every October, the Cham ethnic minority from around the country, particularly those in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, celebrate the Kate Festival -- one of their biggest and most unique cultural activities.

Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

37 years old art teacher Dang Vu Linh of Thuong Phuoc 1A Primary School in the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap Province has become renowned for making unique handicrafts from rice straw - a waste product of rice harvest.

Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

The Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 will take place from November 7 to 22 to celebrate Vietnamese creativity through a series of online and offline activities.

Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020
Southeast Asian rivals to Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

An array of beauties hailing from Thailand and the Philippines are considered to be among the leading Southeast Asian rivals to Nguyen Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 