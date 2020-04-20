Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:28:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans

 
 
21/04/2020    08:51 GMT+7

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has said it will ramp up supervision for seven Vietnamese athletes, making them subject to random testing.

IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans
Vietnamese weightlifter Thach Kim Tuan. Tuan is one of seven Vietnamese athletes who will face heightened doping controls. Photo zing.vn

Vietnamese lifters Trinh Van Vinh and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thanh were caught doping after a surprise inspection in 2018 and were both banned for four years. The IWF has increased the level of supervision for Vietnamese athletes before and after participating in regional, continental and world tournaments.

Included among the seven Vietnamese weightlifters are key athletes Thach Kim Tuan, Vuong Thi Huyen, Ngo Son Dinh and Nguyen Tu Tung.

According to the IWF, this is a necessary part of the global anti-doping campaign, and weightlifting is a very high risk sport for doping.

In fact, around 312 top weightlifters across the world can be tested unexpectedly before tournaments for both blood and urine samples.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWF said competition would only restart in the next few months.

The IWF recently decided to ban Thai weightlifters from the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 in 2021 after many athletes were found involved in doping in the SEA Games 30 in the Philippines last year.

 

Thailand is banned from international weightlifting competitions for three years and Malaysia is banned for one year, meaning both will be unable to compete in the SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Due to the effects of the pandemic, the Vietnam weightlifting team's plan to attend Asian and World qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics has been changed, but the team are still training at the National Sports Training Centres in Hanoi and HCM City.

According to Do Dinh Khang, deputy director of Elite Sports Department of National Sports Administration, after international competitions are allowed to resume, Vietnamese weightlifting will focus on three weight classes to earn tickets to the Olympics including men’s 61kg with Tuan, female’s 49kg with Huyen and female’s 59kg with Hoang Thi Duyen.

Later January at the World Weightlifting Cup in Italy, Tuan won three gold medals, Duyen took three gold medals and Huyen bagged two bronze medals.

According to IWF regulations, each country can have a maximum of four male and four female athletes in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. VNS

Former world champion Vinh handed doping ban

Former world champion Vinh handed doping ban

Asian Games silver medallist Trinh Van Vinh has been banned for four years by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) because of a doping violation.

 
 

Other News

.
VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

UNESCO has launched a movement calling on artists to share their stories, works and opinions to raise awareness about the far-reaching ramifications of COVID-19 across the sector and support artists during and following the crisis.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

Keep fit by exercising at home
Keep fit by exercising at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
Online feast for book lovers begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 