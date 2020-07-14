Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films.

A scene in the film "The travelling cat chronicles"

The films will be presented to Vietnamese audiences in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from July 20 to September 5.

They are: “Say ‘I love you’”; The Great Passage; Love and honour; Quill; 10 Promises to my dog; and The travelling cat chronicles.

The films, across different genres such as family, love and adaptation, were produced and released by famous Japanese film studio Shochiku.

The event aims to give sincere and heartfelt thanks to Vietnamese audiences who love Japanese cinema. Nhan Dan