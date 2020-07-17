Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 15:24:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder

17/07/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

Johnny Depp's ex-partner Winona Ryder has said it is "impossible to believe" allegations from his former wife Amber Heard that he was violent.

"I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man," said Ms Ryder.

Mr Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of the Sun over an article that referred to him as a "wife beater" - but the newspaper maintains it was accurate.

He denies 14 domestic violence allegations which News Group Newspapers is relying on for its defence.

Ms Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, also a former partner of Mr Depp, had been due to give evidence at London's High Court via video link. 

But on Thursday the actor's barrister David Sherborne told the court Mr Depp's legal team had decided there was no need to hear from them. Their witness statements were released to the media, following a successful application by the PA news agency.

Ms Ryder, who was in a relationship with Mr Depp for four years, said: "I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved.

"I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen.

"I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man - an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do."

'Humble and respectful'

 

In her witness statement, musician, actress and model Ms Paradis said she had known Mr Depp for more than 25 years - including 14 years when they were partners and raised their two children together.

"Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father," she said.

"On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen."

Ms Paradis' statement said the allegations from Ms Heard were "nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me".

"I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts," she added.

Earlier, Mr Depp's bodyguard claimed it was a "very common occurrence" for the actor to call his security team "to take him away from Ms Heard, due to her behaviour" and "he would then stay somewhere else".

Sean Bett, who is Mr Depp's head of security, has worked for the Hollywood star for nine years.

In a written statement, Mr Bett said he saw the couple "very regularly" during their relationship, and "never saw any cuts, bruises or other injuries on Ms Heard".

"On the contrary, throughout the course of Mr Depp and Ms Heard's relationship, Ms Heard was verbally and physically abusive towards Mr Depp," he claimed.

He added: "I would describe it as a recurring cycle that Ms Heard would abuse Mr Depp, who would then remove himself from the situation."

The case centres on an article published on the Sun's website in April 2018. It was headlined: "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?".

The article related to allegations made by Ms Heard, who was married to the film star from 2015 to 2017. The hearing is expected to last for three weeks. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019. 

Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

In a V.League 1 season full of surprises, Phan Van Long has been a pleasant one for SHB Da Nang as the midfielder seems to be finally fulfilling his potential.

First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/07/2020 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

National table tennis champs start today
National table tennis champs start today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC believes four of his team are ready to play for the Vietnamese national team.

Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Hong Kong theme park will shut its gates after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 