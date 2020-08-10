Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 18:55:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam

10/08/2020    17:27 GMT+7

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam


 

According to event organisers, the contest aims to create a ‘healthy playground’ for young people in Vietnam, strengthen Vietnam-Korea cultural connectivity and support the ongoing fight against COVID-19 globally.

It has become a trend in recent times for Vietnamese fans to display their love for K-pop through videos posted on social media platforms and YouTube. In addition to promoting Vietnam as a safe destination amid coronavirus fears, these clips have created a source of inspiration in combating COVID-19 among young people.

 

Suk Jin Young, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam, expresses hope that the competition will help to spread the spirit of “fighting against the COVID-19 in a new era” to international friends.

The K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, set to begin from August 10 and run until October 5, is expected to attract plenty of entries from passionate Vietnamese K-pop fans. VOV

K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans

K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans

In less than one day, the new hit song How You Like That by famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK was number one on the trending list of Youtube Vietnam.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  7 giờ trước 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
Hung Yen works to revive UNESCO-recognised Ca Tru singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

People in the northern province of Hung Yen are working diligently to revive the golden days of Ca Tru ceremonial singing which has been recognised as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/08/2020 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.

3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

The Giant Bread in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 