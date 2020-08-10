K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.





According to event organisers, the contest aims to create a ‘healthy playground’ for young people in Vietnam, strengthen Vietnam-Korea cultural connectivity and support the ongoing fight against COVID-19 globally.

It has become a trend in recent times for Vietnamese fans to display their love for K-pop through videos posted on social media platforms and YouTube. In addition to promoting Vietnam as a safe destination amid coronavirus fears, these clips have created a source of inspiration in combating COVID-19 among young people.

Suk Jin Young, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam, expresses hope that the competition will help to spread the spirit of “fighting against the COVID-19 in a new era” to international friends.

The K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, set to begin from August 10 and run until October 5, is expected to attract plenty of entries from passionate Vietnamese K-pop fans. VOV

