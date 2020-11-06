Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival

09/11/2020    18:05 GMT+7

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

Khmer models don traditional evening outfits on stage at the event.
A couple pose on stage as they wear wedding outfits which are typical of the Khmer people.
The fashion show witnesses traditional Khmer wedding outfits updated to suit a more modern style.
The fashion show offers audiences the chance of viewing a wide range of Khmer outfits, including those worn at work or during celebrations.
VOV

 
 

