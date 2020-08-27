Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

The Korean coach at the ceremony.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien speaks at the ceremony. Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien presents the medal to coach Park Hang-seo.

Park Hang-seo's two assistants, Lee Young-jin and Kim Han-yoon, are also honoured with the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit

Vietnam's U22 football team.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien said: "Since Coach Park Hang Seo was chosen by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) as the chief coach of the Vietnamese national squad, Vietnamese football has achieved many achievements and strong progress, particularly an impressive start at the U23 Asian Championship 2018. After this tournament, Vietnam has made more landmarks on the regional and continental arenas. For the first time in history, Vietnam won the SEA Games gold medal."

Minister Thien hoped that the Korean coach would continue leading Vietnamese national teams to victory in the coming time, especially the World Cup 2022 qualifier and the 31st SEA Games.

“I’m proud of being the first foreigner receiving a second-class Labor Medal for contribution in the field of football. However, I am just a representative of the team members, who have tried their best for recent achievements, to receive the medal. I understand that the meaning of this medal is the hope that we will exert more efforts to help develop Vietnamese football. I understand well my responsibility to Vietnamese football,” said coach Park Hang Seo.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many difficulties. Like international tournaments, the V-League has been cancelled. Personally, I don't think I'm allowed to stand by and watch. This is a time when I have invested heavily to help develop Vietnamese football. I’m working hard to find talent for the national teams. Vietnamese people, please hold hands together to overcome this difficult time. I will try to bring you joy in the future,” he said.

