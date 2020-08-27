Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 10:41:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal

27/08/2020    17:05 GMT+7

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì

The Korean coach at the ceremony.

HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien speaks at the ceremony.

HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì

Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien presents the medal to coach Park Hang-seo.

HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì
HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì
HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì

Park Hang-seo's two assistants, Lee Young-jin and Kim Han-yoon, are also honoured with the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit

HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì
HLV Park Hang Seo nhận Huân chương Lao động hạng Nhì

Vietnam's U22 football team.

His two assistants - Lee Young Jin and Kim Han Yoon - also received the Certificate of Merit of the Vietnamese Prime Minister.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien said: "Since Coach Park Hang Seo was chosen by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) as the chief coach of the Vietnamese national squad, Vietnamese football has achieved many achievements and strong progress, particularly an impressive start at the U23 Asian Championship 2018. After this tournament, Vietnam has made more landmarks on the regional and continental arenas. For the first time in history, Vietnam won the SEA Games gold medal."

 

Caption: Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien presents the second-class Labor Medal to Coach Park Hang Seo.

Minister Thien hoped that the Korean coach would continue leading Vietnamese national teams to victory in the coming time, especially the World Cup 2022 qualifier and the 31st SEA Games.

“I’m proud of being the first foreigner receiving a second-class Labor Medal for contribution in the field of football. However, I am just a representative of the team members, who have tried their best for recent achievements, to receive the medal. I understand that the meaning of this medal is the hope that we will exert more efforts to help develop Vietnamese football. I understand well my responsibility to Vietnamese football,” said coach Park Hang Seo.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many difficulties. Like international tournaments, the V-League has been cancelled. Personally, I don't think I'm allowed to stand by and watch. This is a time when I have invested heavily to help develop Vietnamese football. I’m working hard to find talent for the national teams. Vietnamese people, please hold hands together to overcome this difficult time. I will try to bring you joy in the future,” he said.

Huy Phong

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia

Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia

The head coach of the Thailand national football team Kiatisuk Senamuang has surpassed Park Hang-seo of Vietnam to be named as the most successful national team coach in ASEAN of the past decade, announced by AFF website.

 
 

Other News

.
Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City Photography Artist Association (HOPA) is preparing for its 8th congress. 

Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A recently published book featuring monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

An array of documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary career has gone on show at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.

Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Photographer Tran Quoc Dung has won countless awards during his lifetime, and his latest book, “Photography Culture - A Point of View”, has won a prestigious award from the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council.

Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.

“Long story” from Ao Dai
“Long story” from Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will halt the offline “Season opening gala concert 2020” and switch to online platform to ensure Covid-19 prevention safety.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 