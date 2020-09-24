Lanterns provide colour for Hanoi street ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Despite facing challenges from COVID-19 and the fierce competitiveness of imported toys, Phu Binh villagers in district 11, Ho Chi Minh City, have exerted every effort to preserve their craft of lantern making,
For the very first time, the costumes 'hau dong' of Vietnam’s traditional practice of the Worship of Mother Goddesses have been shown on the catwalk at Vietnam International Fashion and Beauty Week by designer Nguyen Duc Hien.
The United Nations (UN) and SOVICO Group will partner to support Hanoi’s cultural heritage and development, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday by the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam,
The Mid-Autumn Festival seems different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere is less boisterous and fewer events are being held, but people can still enjoy various festive activities at major locations in Hanoi.
Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.
The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry
The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.
