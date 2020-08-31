Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced

01/09/2020    15:54 GMT+7

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 1

A design for a national costume by Truong Tuan Vu features an array of lotus flowers, drawing plenty of attention from viewers.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 2

An elegant entry by designer Tem Nguyen has led the poll for several weeks.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 3

Designer Khoa Lo came up with this sketch while drawing inspiration from various Vietnamese craft villages.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 4

A bespoke outfit created by designer Vo Thanh Can

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 5

This design by Thai Trung Tin shows a unique Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, in a modern style.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 6
 

A creative costume by designer Pham Phuoc Dien, the creator of the Banh Mi (Bread) outfit worn by H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 7

Designer Nguyen Dang Thanh Nhan presents a charming outfit for the contest, featuring various images of Ao Dai, Non La, a typical Vietnamese conical hat, and rice.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 8

An outfit created by Thach Thanh Dat who has claimed prizes in previous design contests for Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe, including making the Top 10 in 2016, the Top 6 in 2017, and the Top 18 in 2019.

leading costume designs for khanh van at miss universe announced hinh 9

The leading finalists will present their designs to the judging panel in the near future. It will then be the choice of Vietnamese representative Khanh Van to select the best one for the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

VOV

