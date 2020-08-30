Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/08/2020 11:24:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Life and history intertwine

30/08/2020    11:22 GMT+7

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Still sharp at 95 years of age, he recalled the exciting days of his youth with great fondness.

Born into a family with a literary tradition, Tran Bang left home when he was 20 to join the war as a member of a team of Cheo (a form of musical theatre traditionally performed by peasants in northern Vietnam).

Life and history intertwine

Prof Tran Bang

Trained in the Han Chinese script, he’s also fluent in French, German, English, and Russian. Having penned many dramas with storylines taken from the tragic yet victorious Dien Bien Phu battle over the French in 1954, he feels his education has been put to good use.

“I was just over 20 years of age,” he recalled. “We travelled all the time, performing in different places each night along dirt roads in Yen Bai Province and other places in the resistance region. We mainly performed for volunteer supplies transporters, road builders and truck drivers on their way to the front, as well as wounded soldiers returning to the rear.”

“After a year in the jungle, I had caught malaria and was so weak I could barely carry my own backpack including rice ration. We used to sleep wherever we could. It was terrible to sleep in the open air in the forest during winter.”

The old actor’s eyes light up at the memories.

“Mai Khanh, Thai Vy, and I trained others and also performed,” he says. “I was the leader of the group, while Thai Vy was in charge of choreography and song writing, and Mai Khanh composed and sang both traditional and contemporary songs. I knew theatre and folk music, so we could do many different things.”

“We performed every night. We also taught rural people how to dance and sing, and organised festivals with non-professional teams. We wrote scripts and were the actors as well.”

Memories of the war of resistance and his youth come rushing back.

“The best people to perform in front of were the food supply teams, because there were so many people,” he remembers.

“Every time we performed for the drivers, it was at night. As team leader, I was allowed to sit in the cabin with the driver. There was one time when our vehicle was on a perilous, winding road with mountains on one side and a precipice on the other, but the driver just kept singing while others kept sleeping.”

“I met thousands of young volunteers, from Thanh Hoa, Thai Binh, and Nam Dinh provinces, as well as ethnic minority people from the northwestern mountains. We sang and danced to brighten up their days. I still remember one time we carried sacks of rice to a ferry station on Road 6. It was a dark, muddy, and wet time deep in the jungle, but we had fun and we were fighting.”

Fall and rise of Cheo

“Hanoi was unimaginably miserable from famine in 1945 under the French and Japanese rule,” Tran Bang goes on.

“Carts loaded with dead people went along the streets every day. I still remember the sight of unburied bodies scorched by the sun. Dogs dragged around some of the corpses. In the countryside many hungry people deserted their villages. The famine resulted in the Cheo teams in the villages falling apart. The popular theatre was almost wiped out.”

The Central People’s Ensemble was established, gathering together famous actors and actresses, to entertain people in the resistance zone.

In the spring of 1953, at Tan Trao in Tuyen Quang Province, north of Hanoi, Tran Bang wrote his first Cheo script and worked with artists Nam Ngu and Diu Huong to set up a performance of Sister Tram, the first modern Cheo play. President Ho Chí Minh and other party and state leaders were at the premiere.

“I was fortunate to make the first successful Cheo play that was praised by President Ho Chí Minh,” Bang said.

“It was more by accident than by design, because I knew little of Cheo. President Ho liked it simply because the singing was so beautiful, but back then no one bothered to produce Cheo plays. My seniors at that time told me that the traditional musical theatre is a national treasure and that I should devote my career to preserve it.”

 

As part of preparations, Bang and his colleagues sought out a group of Cheo master singers to become a core in reviving the art form.

“It took a lot of effort,” Bang says. “There was one master singer who had sworn she would never sing Cheo again because her life was so miserable. But sing she did. Recording her was hard, meticulous work. We had to hand-carry a bulky generator along a damaged road to where she had evacuated to, in Bac Giang Province, but place it away from where we were recording so it wouldn’t drown out her singing. Touched by our appreciation of Cheo, she agreed to join our team.

“It was simply wonderful to watch the group perform excerpts from ancient Cheo plays they had learned by heart. I just loved it. How could I not love it? I was to immerse myself in the traditional theatre for a lifetime because I loved it so deeply.”

In 1957, Bang and some other veteran actors established a research committee to study and preserve ancient Cheo plays.

He has since rebuilt the stage for the folk art genre. Thirty years on, when he presented a Vietnamese traditional musical play to an international theatre festival in East Germany in 1984, it was warmly received.

“I was later honoured with the Ho Chí Minh Award by the Vietnamese Government,” he continues.

“President Ho had encouraged me to live my life with Cheo," Bang recalls. "After watching Sister Tram, he invited me to lunch the next afternoon. There were only four of us -- the President, army heroine Nguyen Thị Chien, a doctor who had just returned from France whose name escapes me, and myself. President Ho told me ‘you are so young, but you love traditional art. Try to learn from the artisans and retain the art of Cheo.’ And so I did, and I let the President know I did. It all felt predestined.”

Cheo in modern times

Tran Bang’s view is perfectly clear -- Cheo needs to be revived and improved upon.

In 1984 he took a solo of a Cheo jester to the Berlin international theatre festival.

“We were so proud,” he remembers fondly. “In a modern theatre, illuminated by 400 lights, the Vietnamese folk actor performed in front of an international audience for the first time.”

“In ancient Cheo plays,” he explains, “no woman ever played Thi Mau, the flirtatious daughter of a rich family who was wrongfully accused of having a sexual relationship with Thi Kinh, who was actually a woman disguised as a monk. All of the actors were men. To dress up as a woman, all the actor did was cover his head with a scarf. But those actors were so talented that many in the audience were none the wiser.”

“I chose Bach Tuyet, a young artist taught by the best of the elderly master actors, to play Thi Mau. We were helped by painters Sy Ngoc, Quang Phong, and others, who had graduated from the Indochina Fine Arts School, who created the outfits. We also selected the best excerpts from ancient Cheo plays to include in this new version. It’s good that Cheo has been modernised, but it’s not as soulful as in the old days.”

Bang also produced the play Quan Am Thi Kinh (Lady Thi Kinh the Mercy Goddess) three times, making it better with each edition.

The first time, in 1957, it took on the theme of class struggle. The second time it presented an image of a tearful woman unjustly miserable.

And in the third, the stage was decorated with a huge Vietnamese brass burner, a pair of white horses, and an orchestra, as in ancient Cheo. The character of Thi Kinh was given a humanistic touch. Unjustly ostracised by the community, she nonetheless persisted in bringing up Thi Mau’s abandoned child.

With attainment to Buddhahood later in life, Lady Thi Kinh is the embodiment of compassion, love, endurance through adversity, and charity -- qualities continued by the Vietnamese people.

VNS

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

 
 

Other News

.
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Actor Tran Phuong, who played the main role in Vietnam’s classic film Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife), passed away on Wednesday in Hanoi, aged 90.

Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The HCM City Photography Artist Association (HOPA) is preparing for its 8th congress. 

Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

A recently published book featuring monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

An array of documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary career has gone on show at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 