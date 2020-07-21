“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest

“Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” -

a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake.

The Hoan Kiem District People's Committee in coordination with the Vietnam Association of Architects announced the results of the contest in Hanoi on July 20.

Nguyen Huy Hoang from Da Nang won the second prize while the third prize went to Doan Thanh Ha from Hanoi.

Launched on June 3, the contest aimed to identify the best design solution for the landmark - an important item within a project to build and upgrade the area around Hoan Kiem Lake.

It was open to consulting and design units; research institutes in culture, fine arts, and architecture; Vietnamese sculptors, artists, and architects; and students majoring in culture, fine arts, or architecture.

Entries were required to submit a public art work that is in harmony with the landscape around Hoan Kiem Lake and spotlights Hanoi’s cultural identity while eliciting an emotional response from Hanoians and tourists alike. Nhan Dan