01/09/2020
Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories

01/09/2020

Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of the most influential Vietnamese contemporary writers, has released a special publication to mark his 70th birthday.

Writer Nguyen Huy Thiep is one among most influential author of the country. Photo zingnews.vn

The book comprises 42 short stories throughout his career, many of which have been translated into English and published abroad such as The Winds of Hua Tat, The Salt of the Jungle, Sharp Sword and Fired Gold.

His short stories are inspired by fairy tales, historical events and legends. They are illustrated by 17 famous artists including Thanh Chuong, Le Thiet Cuong, Dao Hai Phong, Phan Cam Thuong, Hoang Phuong Vy and Lena Sjoberg (Sweeden).

Thiep was born in 1950 in Hanoi. He published the first short story, Tướng Về Hưu (The General Retires), in 1987.

Thiep received France Awards Order of Arts and Letters in 2007 and Italy’s Premio Nonino Literature Award in 2008.

Thiep has said he feels lucky to have been born at the right time.

“Writing is a normal job like others, but it has no shape. It’s close to religion and politics. Using language, it finds the way to enlightenment and meaning of the life,” he said.

Thiep suffered a stroke early this year and was treated at home. Receiving the newly-printed book, he said he felt happy.

 

“It’s a beautiful book, it’s a valuable and precious book,” he told Dong A Company.

Painter Le Thiet Cuong said all the artists are close friends of Thiep. It’s not a collection of illustrations but the way they feel and sympathise with Thiep’s stories.

“Thiep is a special writer who loves fine arts, that’s why he has many friends who are painters,” said Cuong.

“The book becomes a memory between us. It’s a rendezvous of paintings and writings.”

An illustration by Lena Sjoberg from Sweden for the story Don’t Cry in California.  

The 560-page book is available at bookstores from VND450,000. Apart from 1,000 normal copies, Dong A Company published 500 handcrafted copies and 105 special copies with his autograph.  VNS

Vietnamese writers honoured for knowledge of Poland

The Polish Embassy in Hanoi has awarded Vietnamese internet users for their devotion in spreading knowledge about Poland.  

Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Latest news

