ONE LOVE ASIA - Live concert featuring Asian artists on Youtube

WebTVAsia and YouTube announced “ONE LOVE ASIA”, a star-studded concert in support of UNICEF, featuring a stellar lineup of celebrities, artists, public figures and YouTube creators across Asia,

to be live streamed exclusively on One Love Asia's official YouTube channel on May 27, 2020.

A poster of the event





Starting at 8:00pm HKT, this four-hour live stream feature biggest stars from Asia including UNICEF Regional Ambassador for East Asia and Pacific, Choi Siwon, Exile Akira, Karen Mok, Apink Jung Eun-Ji, Namewee, G.E.M., Chi Pu, Sam Tsui, Ranz & Niana, Davika Hoorne, Jack Neo, Morissette, Boy William, Ice Paris, Pearwah, Christian Bautista, Baim Wong, Raditya Dika, Ismail Izzani, Quang Dang, DatG & DuUyen, Erik, Inul Daratista, Celine Tam, Priscilla Abby and HaoRen along with over 50 leading artists, public figures, celebrities and YouTube creators. All donations from the live stream on One Love Asia will go to UNICEF Asia in an effort to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for vulnerable children.

CEO of WebTVAsia Fred Chong said this is one of the biggest initiatives from the Asian entertainment community to show our support for UNICEF through a one cohesive message of Love and Unity. We cannot thank all the participants enough for contributing to this special concert.



Gautam Anand, Managing Director, YouTube APAC said: “We’re excited to be supporting WebTVAsia and UNICEF to bring this very special concert to YouTube audiences across APAC and globally. ONE LOVE ASIA encapsulates our commitment to championing talent and giving them a platform to share their creativity and make a positive impact in the world.”



UNICEF’s Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific, Karin Hulshof said, “UNICEF is thrilled to be part of the “ONE LOVE ASIA” concert! Together we will create greater awareness of UNICEF’s work for children and families so they will be able to recover, rebound and reimagine a stronger future.”



With many countries slowly opening up, “ONE LOVE ASIA” hopes to spread positivity in countries on the path to recovery, while igniting a sense of unity and love across Asia.



WebTVAsia CEO Fred Chong said Asian countries and its people have been severely impacted by the pandemic, so the overwhelming response from the artistes and YouTube to support this UNICEF Asia donation drive makes this project truly special.



The “ONE LOVE ASIA” concert is part of UNICEF’s #Reimagine global campaign to task the global community to #Reimagine a better world for children post COVID-19.



The live stream will be available through www.youtube.com/c/oneloveasia, where the donation can be made through YouTube ‘Donate Now’ button that directly pays to UNICEF’s account during the live stream and will continue to be available for 30 days after the concert.

More information about the program can be found at www.onelove.asia.