Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 16:26:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong

 
 
25/06/2020    14:39 GMT+7

Some of the leading lights of Vietnamese contemporary music will perform at a live concert on July 10 featuring composer Pho Duc Phuong.

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
Pianist Pho Vu Thu, daughter of Pho Duc Phuong, shared about the concert at the press briefing in Hanoi yesterday. — VNS Photo Minh Thu

The show will be held at the Hanoi Opera House by his family and friends to honour his career and encourage the composer, who is in hospital for cancer treatment.

The Khúc Hát Phiêu Ly (Song of Drifting) concert is named after one of the composer's famous songs.

Phuong is one of the most important composers of Vietnamese music in the last 50 years.

Phuong was born in 1944 in the northern province of Hung Yen.

A concert celebrating his 50-year career took place in 2016 with gathering leading singers. Audiences enjoyed popular songs written since the 1960s such as Trên Đỉnh Phù Vân (On the Top of ‘Cloud Summit’), Không Thể và Có Thể (Can’t and Can), Về Quê (Back to Homeland), Một Thoáng Tây Hồ (A Glimpse of West Lake), Chảy Đi Sông Ơi (Let’s Flow, River) and Hồ Trên Núi (Lake on Mountain).

The upcoming show will feature director Nguyen Viet Thanh, choreographer Tran Ly Ly, musician Tran Duc Minh, producer Hoai Oanh and music editor Tung Duong.

Duong will also perform at the show with singers Thanh Lam and My Linh, Oplus and M4U bands, singer Minh Thu and chèo (traditional operetta) singer Thu Huyen.

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
Composer Pho Duc Phuong (centre) at one of his concerts in 2016. — Photo courtesy of his family
 

Musicians Nguyen Vinh Tien and Nguyen Cuong, two close friends of Phuong, will narrate the concert with stories about the veteran composer.

The concert will also star members of his family including screenwriter Pho Khanh Chi (daughter), pianists Pho Vu Thu (daughter) and Pho An My (niece) and composer Pho Duc Hoang (son).

Singer My Linh said the concert will once again honour his songs and his devotion to the national musical scene and encourage him to overcome his health problems.

“We visited him 10 days ago and were surprised that he was very optimistic and energetic,” Linh said.

“We know that he was in pain and struggled to eat, but he rarely talked about the disease, he just talked about music and the upcoming concert. He stressed that he would overcome the disease and come back to us.”

Linh added: “He has faced trouble with bravery and optimism. Unexpectedly, he inspired and encouraged us.”

Director Thanh said the concert will be live-streamed to the composer at the hospital. He will send some words to the audiences and artists.  VNS

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

ONE LOVE ASIA - Live concert featuring Asian artists on Youtube

ONE LOVE ASIA - Live concert featuring Asian artists on Youtube

WebTVAsia and YouTube announced “ONE LOVE ASIA”, a star-studded concert in support of UNICEF, featuring a stellar lineup of celebrities, artists, public figures and YouTube creators across Asia, 

 
 

Other News

.
Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

It’s every young basketball-obsessed kid’s dream to step out onto the court and go toe-to-toe with their idols in the professional ranks, and that’s exactly what more than 300 Hanoians got to experience over the weekend.

Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Theatre actor Bach Long has a new drama show for children on YouTube called Thằng Bờm Kể Chuyện Xưa (Bờm Tells Folk Tales).

Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Top singer Doan Thanh Lam released her new album entitled Nơi Gặp Gỡ Tình Yêu (Where Love Was Born) at her 52nd birthday in Hanoi last week. 

Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

SEA Games bronze medallist Pham Thi Hong Le is considered the favourite for the women’s marathon at the upcoming Tiền Phong Newspaper Marathon, Vietnam's longest-running marathon.

Museum opens space for propaganda posters
Museum opens space for propaganda posters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A space dedicated to propaganda posters was unveiled at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on June 23 as part of activities celebrating the museum’s 54th founding anniversary (1966-2020).

New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

His passion for traditional musical instruments from the Central Highlands inspired Nguyen Truong in the province of Dak Lak to come up with his own unique musical creation - a violin made from bamboo.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong in the past often gave donations to worthy causes or organised charity events for people with disabilities. But she realised one day that she wanted to do much more than that.  

Bolero music concert features young singers
Bolero music concert features young singers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

Folk games, a common childhood memory of many generations of Vietnamese people, are gradually fading in modern society. 

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC have been named as the Vietnamese football club with the highest estimated market value of EUR3.65 million, as calculated by football website Transfermarkt.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Beta Media has officially signed a contract to receive US$8 million from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 22-28
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 22-28
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

The sixth International Yoga Day, themed “Yoga from home”, drew nearly 3,000 yogis at home and abroad in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 