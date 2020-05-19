Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection

Local designer Chung Thanh Phong unveiled a fresh fashion line to the public via a Facebook livestream on May 18 with the theme of “Save Yourself” to promote efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The launch of “Save Yourself” marks the nation’s first COVID-19 fashion collection. The non-profit campaign was initiated by Vietnamese designer Thanh Phong with the aim of creating jobs for workers in addition to promoting the domestic garment and textile sector which has been severely impacted by the virus.

The latest fashion line features a total of 10 designs that are suitable for both men and women, conveying a message that it is the sole responsibility of each individual to take necessary steps to protect their own health from the COVID-19.

All designs in the collection showcase a dynamic style and are suitable for people from a variety of different age groups.

Black, white, red, and blue are the key colours used in the fashion collection.

The fashion line utilises cotton and khaki material in order to allow the wearer to feel comfortable.

One of the highlights of the outfit is a trendy three-layer mask which meets the safety standards set by the Ministry of Health and can be re-used up to 30 times, in addition to other protective clothing, and a spray which can be used to kill bacteria.

Thanh Phong hopes to maintain the habit of protecting local people’s health whilst simultaneously promoting a modern fashion style through the collection.

VOV/VNE