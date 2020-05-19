Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection

 
 
20/05/2020

Local designer Chung Thanh Phong unveiled a fresh fashion line to the public via a Facebook livestream on May 18 with the theme of “Save Yourself” to promote efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 1

The launch of “Save Yourself” marks the nation’s first COVID-19 fashion collection. The non-profit campaign was initiated by Vietnamese designer Thanh Phong with the aim of creating jobs for workers in addition to promoting the domestic garment and textile sector which has been severely impacted by the virus.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 2

The latest fashion line features a total of 10 designs that are suitable for both men and women, conveying a message that it is the sole responsibility of each individual to take necessary steps to protect their own health from the COVID-19.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 3

All designs in the collection showcase a dynamic style and are suitable for people from a variety of different age groups.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 4

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 5

Black, white, red, and blue are the key colours used in the fashion collection.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 6

The fashion line utilises cotton and khaki material in order to allow the wearer to feel comfortable.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 7
 

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 8

One of the highlights of the outfit is a trendy three-layer mask which meets the safety standards set by the Ministry of Health and can be re-used up to 30 times, in addition to other protective clothing, and a spray which can be used to kill bacteria.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 9

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 10

Thanh Phong hopes to maintain the habit of protecting local people’s health whilst simultaneously promoting a modern fashion style through the collection.

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 11

livestream marks launch of first covid-19 fashion collection hinh 12

VOV/VNE

 
 


Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The People's Court of Hanoi's Dong Da district on May 19 handed down jail sentences on three football fans charged with causing social disturbances and injuries at a football match at the capital's Hang Day Stadium last year.

Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Private theatres in HCM City will reopen next week with new comedy productions, two months after the social distancing period.

Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19
Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

He may be just 15-years-old, but Tran Nam Long's artistic skills are way beyond his tender age.

Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus
Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Hoi An-based artist Nguyen Quoc Dan, a pursuer of non-cubism digital painting, has recently realised an art project of many elements. Called Internal Energy, the works are mainly arranged along Hoi An Beach,

VBA season set for late July tip-off
VBA season set for late July tip-off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

While teams and fans alike are excited for the start of the new Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season, the start date has been pushed back to late July, while the league's first-ever All-Star event has been scrapped.

Cover of children's song sparks controversy
Cover of children's song sparks controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

It seemed totally incongruous to put a much-loved Vietnamese children's song, Chú Voi Con ở Bản Đôn (The Little Elephant in Don Hamlet) in a contemporary mash-up with the K-pop hit Nobody by Wonder Girls.

Gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
Gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

A number of Vietnamese gymnasts have set goals of winning another place at the Tokyo Olympic Games following Le Thanh Tung's achievement in securing a berth at the prestigious event.

AFC delivers special praise for Quang Hai, Tien Linh
AFC delivers special praise for Quang Hai, Tien Linh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

Whilst conducting an analysis of the most recent Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship which took place earlier in the year in Thailand, the AFC delivered high praise for Vietnamese footballers Quang Hai and Tien Linh.

Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

A solo exhibition of painter Thai Hoa showing his respect for President Ho Chi Minh kicked off on Saturday in Hanoi.

Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho's statue
Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho's statue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

A statue of President Ho Chi Minh waving his hand with a warm smile on his face on the Ninh Kieu wharf in Can Tho, has for a long time been a symbol of the city, which is dubbed the capital of the western region by the Hau River.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Ho Chi Minh's life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn.

Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

Japanese expert Yusuke Adachi will replace Jurgen Gede as the new technical director at the Vietnam Football Federation.

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATURE 19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho
Hanoi farmer with a deep love for Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

The small house in the small village looks like any other on the outskirts of Hanoi, but what's inside is astounding.

An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho
An untold story behind the bust of Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

A bust of President Ho Chi Minh that was preserved by Vietnamese prisoners on Con Dao Island during the resistance war against the French is on public display for that first time at an exhibition being held at Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Book on President Ho Chi Minh's stay in Thailand to be released in English
Book on President Ho Chi Minh's stay in Thailand to be released in English
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

The book "President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations," which tells stories about his stay in Thailand, is set to be published in English in celebration of his 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2020).

Will online movie platforms overtake traditional theatres?
Will online movie platforms overtake traditional theatres?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 18/05/2020 

A new cinematic experience has been occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most beautiful house in the world
The most beautiful house in the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

I visited President Ho Chi Minh's house on stilts for the first time in December 2006.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
PHOTOS 18/05/2020 

Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.

Vietnam's leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
Vietnam's leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/05/2020 

It is said he was working on his 10th symphony, but it's now whether the work has been finished. Nguyen Van Nam, Vietnam's top classical composer, who has left behind nine symphonic works, all dedicated to his country, died on May 17.

Latest news

