Vietnamese artists collaborate to thank heroes for fighting COVID-19

A total of 70 Vietnamese artists have worked together to release a music video titled "Thank you" which displays the group’s sincere gratitude to heroes across the nation who have contributed to efforts to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The clip features the song "Thank you" by Pham Viet Hoang and sees the participation of a range of singers, actors, actresses, beauty queens, models, and emcees from across the country.

Participants use the platform to deliver their sincere thanks to medical workers, soldiers, and leaders whilst also giving encouragement to those who have contributed in national efforts against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The video features heartfelt images of doctors, nurses, and soldiers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

Since being uploaded on YouTube 12 hours ago, the music video has so far attracted 300,000 views and received 1,500 comments.

