Local artists gear up for online performance in “Revival” concert

Over Vietnamese 30 artists are set to take part in an online concert running with the theme of “Revival” on May 30, with the event being held with the aim of raising funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The show will see an array of famous singers participate, including My Linh, Dam Vinh Hung, and Quang Dung, in addition to stage directors Le Hoang and Viet Tu. Each performer will be joining the programme which is set to be held in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from 4pm to 10pm on May 30.

The performances over the duration of the live show are expected to inspire optimism among viewers whilst simultaneously encouraging the spirit of revival among citizens following the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being co-organised by Dep Magazine, Vinaphone, and musician Huy Tuan in a joint effort in the hope of supporting underprivileged people nationwide who have been affected by the COVID-19. Following the show, all proceeds are to be given to charity.

The schedule will see the concert run for six hours continuously and viewers can check out the event through a livestream on the Facebook fan page and YouTube channel of Dep Magazine, as well as on the Facebook fan pages of Vinaphone and MyTV.