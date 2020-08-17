Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The impressive video has been put together as part of a campaign themed “#Proudly Made-in-Vietnam” which was jointly launched in June on Facebook by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The clip, with the theme of “Bao La Viet Nam”, features local artists appearing in many famous tourism spots nationwide and has attracted millions of views and shares since its release on social media.

The video was directed by Mauricio Osaki, a Japanese national of Brazilian origin, with the aim of showcasing both the nation’s beautiful landscapes and its efforts to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As part of the campaign each Vietnamese citizen is able to send video clips between two to three minutes in length to the organisers through Facebook which document the nation’s achievements in the COVID-19 fight. VOV

