Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum

A host of Vietnamese singers and composers are gearing up to take part in the United Nations’ UN75 youth forum as it gets underway on May 24 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the prestigious international organisation.

Vietnamese composer Quoc Trung, who is most famous for contributing to the Monsoon Music Festival, alongside local rapper LiL’kAnI, who has just released a music video in response to the UNESCO’s ResiliArt campaign, are to both partake in an exchange that is themed around music with the aim of connecting future generations.

The event will be broadcast live on the fan page of the United Nations in Vietnam from 10am to 12am on May 24.

Running with the theme of “Shaping Our Future”, the UN75 youth forum is being held with the ambition of connecting young people nationwide and offering them a platform to have their thoughts heard about an ideal world and the role of the United Nations in the future.

Young people are therefore invited to discuss the major challenges faced in contemporary society, including climate change, migration, increasing inequality, and the impact of digital technology on daily life.

The forum will also provide an opportunity for young people to share their own ideas on how best to tackle these issues. VOV