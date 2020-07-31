Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight

Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed "ME ME WE" as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.

Various artists from countries such as the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam have come together to deliver the key message of "We’ll get through anything - We’re one big family".

Due to limits in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, artists participating in the project have completed their recordings and filmed their parts of the project in their own countries.

The song titled "ME ME WE" initially debuted to the public on July 31. It was originally created by producer MZMC who has worked with a number of famous artists such as EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee, and MZMC on famous K-pop hits including "Ko Ko Bop", "Tempo", and "Love shot". VOV

