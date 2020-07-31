Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight

02/08/2020    17:11 GMT+7

Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed "ME ME WE" as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.

local boyband chillies represent country in music project for covid-19 fight hinh 0
Vietnamese boyband Chillies

Various artists from countries such as the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam have come together to deliver the key message of "We’ll get through anything - We’re one big family".

Due to limits in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, artists participating in the project have completed their recordings and filmed their parts of the project in their own countries.

 

The song titled "ME ME WE" initially debuted to the public on July 31. It was originally created by producer MZMC who has worked with a number of famous artists such as EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee, and MZMC on famous K-pop hits including "Ko Ko Bop", "Tempo", and "Love shot". VOV

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.  

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

 
 

Other News

.
YOUR VIETNAMicon  2 giờ trước 

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

If Hoang Vu Samson didn’t pursue a football career he wouldn’t have too many concerns in life, as he comes from a well-to-do family in Nigeria. But his love for football ended up bringing him to Vietnam.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a revival of the contemporary dance show Café Saigon for a single performance on August 8 at the Saigon Opera House.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo is on display at an exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

A book on Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty has been released in Japan.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)'s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing its flagship tournament, the AFF Cup, and holding it in April 2021.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnam will play host to the remaining matches of Group F and Group G in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, with fixtures scheduled to take place between September 23 and 29.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese is a challenging language for most foreigners, and for a visually-impaired person like Aun Apichit Mingwongtham from Thailand, the challenge was even greater.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

The Qatar Football Association has sent an invitation to the Vietnamese U16 team to play a friendly match in Doha in October ahead of the AFC U16 Championship 2020’s final round.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh will promote Vietnamese tourism by presenting the country as a friendly and safe destination through reality shows to be produced from now to next year.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Tina Yuan (whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Thi Thuong) is a Chinese-Vietnamese teacher living in Singapore. She majored in mass communication in Singapore and the Chinese language at Donghua University, Shanghai.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

