Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 14:38:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

14/07/2020    13:30 GMT+7

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

@karykan successfully achieved the highest number of votes from users through the Agora app, with his stunning sunset snap capturing the happiness of a family being reunited after a long day at work in the field.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

Another image taken by Vietnamese photographer @nguyenvuphuoc also secured a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Family2020 photo competition.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

The contest set a challenge for photographers all over the world to express what family means to them through their own camera lens. A total of 8405 photos were submitted to the competition, although only 50 of them have been able to reach the final voting rounds. Here are several images that have been selected among the Top 50:

'Two kisses' by @kevinochieng of Kenya.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Birth' by @giovani.dressler of Brazil.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'My love' by @spartanphotography254 of Kenya.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Happy family' by @dikyedarling of Indonesia.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Circle of life' by @hardikgaurav of India.

 
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Sister act 2' by @andreiaiisabel of Switzerland.
 

 
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Happy couple' by @priyowiddi of Indonesia.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Don’t see color, see Family, see Oneness' by @kreativekwame of Cameroon.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'Smile' by @swetun of Myanmar.
 

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

'The future of a family rests with the next generation' by @allela of Kenya.
 



VOV/Agora Images

 
 

Other News

.
Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The actress went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her son at a lake in California.

A painter and her instincts
A painter and her instincts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Thu’s large paintings on canvas have been known to stun people. Her wildly vivid colours on dangling linen strips resonate in wind and sunlight,

Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A new exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong (reformed opera) will be opened in September by the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.  

Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
Project aims to improve intellectual property protection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the British Council will work together on a project to strengthen intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam.

Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020 contest will kick off on July 16 to find new talents in fashion, hair, beauty industry.

Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
Latin melodies ready to enthrall music-lovers in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/07/2020 

A special concert running with the theme “A Latin World” will take place at the French Cultural Centre L’Espace in Hanoi at 8pm on July 18 with an exciting night to be put on to entertain music fans.

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
AFC mark Vietnam as rising power in women’s football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team, recently took part in an interview with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to discuss to the road of the national squad to the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/07/2020 

Defender Doan Van Hau is due to return to Vietnam to compete in the second half of the V.League 1 2020 season following the expiry of his loan contract with Dutch team SC Heerenveen, announced his club Hanoi FC on July 10.

New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas
An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

An Giang coach Trinh Van Hau has said that he expects the VFF Discipline Committee to punish coach Hua Hien Vinh and striker Trinh Quang Vinh of Pho Hien FC after an altercation with one of his charges.

HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films
HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

Vocalists and musicians of the HCM City and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform at a concert featuring music from popular movies at the Opera House on July 11 and 12.

Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/07/2020 

The 2nd Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will take place from October 29 to 31 in the central province of Thanh Hoa, according to Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. 

K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

In less than one day, the new hit song How You Like That by famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK was number one on the trending list of Youtube Vietnam.

Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1. 

'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

Fuji Q-Highland asks riders to "scream inside your heart" to minimise spread of droplets.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 