Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.
@karykan successfully achieved the highest number of votes from users through the Agora app, with his stunning sunset snap capturing the happiness of a family being reunited after a long day at work in the field.
The contest set a challenge for photographers all over the world to express what family means to them through their own camera lens. A total of 8405 photos were submitted to the competition, although only 50 of them have been able to reach the final voting rounds. Here are several images that have been selected among the Top 50:
'Two kisses' by @kevinochieng of Kenya.
'My love' by @spartanphotography254 of Kenya.
'Circle of life' by @hardikgaurav of India.
'Happy couple' by @priyowiddi of Indonesia.
'Smile' by @swetun of Myanmar.
VOV/Agora Images
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code